38th Season of Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival Now on Sale

Tickets are now on sale for Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival 's 38th season as Cape Cod's premiere presenter of summer chamber music. Twelve compelling concerts will be performed at venues across the Cape from August 1 through 25. Early purchases are recommended for discount tickets and packages, limited to capacity.

Chicago, IL

