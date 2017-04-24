Sondheim an honoree, Trump a target at annual PEN gala
" Stephen Sondheim accepted an honorary prize and the Trump administration came under repeated criticism at the annual gala for PEN America, the literary and human rights organization. Tuesday night's ceremony at the Museum of Natural History in Manhattan also included tributes to the women's marches held the day after Trump's inauguration and to the imprisoned Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov.
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|2 hr
|Jace
|150
|Lack of education leads to lost dreams, low inc...
|22 hr
|red blood relative
|195
|Sexual Abuse Lawsuit: Federal court dismisses c...
|Thu
|Alank
|50
|Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06)
|Wed
|kala
|2,275
|Gay, Halifax-trained violinist seeks to 'finall...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|Apr 22
|I_know_better_now
|2
|The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend...
|Apr 22
|Cheneys Lesbian D...
|3
