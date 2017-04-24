Royal Northern Sinfonia to perform a ...

Royal Northern Sinfonia to perform a groundbreaking BBC Proms concert outside London

Royal Northern Sinfonia, the North East's own professional orchestra, has been handed a special role at this year's BBC Proms. It will mark the 300th anniversary of Handel's Water Music with three satellite Proms concerts in Hull, this year's UK City of Culture.

