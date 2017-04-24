Royal Northern Sinfonia put a classic...

Royal Northern Sinfonia put a classical spin on the iconic music of Queen

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Chronicle Live

The orchestral players, along with West End stars, ensured a great night at Sage Gateshead with a medley of Queen hits The Sinfonia players donned their blades along with four West End stars and found the ice well able to support their well-crafted 'alternatives'. As a cross between The Music of Queen: A Symphonic Rock Spectacular and stage show We Will Rock You, it was rather good, and even the most ardent fan could not fail to have been impressed by the attention shown in these settings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ... 8 hr curtjester1 161
News For the First Time, Russia Ranked Among Worst V... 13 hr CIA Free 8
News Sexual Abuse Lawsuit: Federal court dismisses c... 17 hr Matt9969 51
News Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06) Sat TempleMicrowave 2,276
News Lack of education leads to lost dreams, low inc... Apr 28 red blood relative 195
News Gay, Halifax-trained violinist seeks to 'finall... Apr 25 Xstain Mullah Aroma 1
News The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th... Apr 22 I_know_better_now 2
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,913 • Total comments across all topics: 280,685,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC