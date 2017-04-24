Oman leisure: ROHM's great seasonal final
Sailing Through Time, a new production themed on travels across lands of the ancient world, at the ROHM on May 19 and 20. Sailing Through Time, a new production themed on travels across lands of the ancient world, at the ROHM on May 19 and 20. The Royal Opera House Muscat will bring the fabulous 2016-17 season to an end in the month of May with an exotic opera and a spectacular musical show. The Season has taken audiences on a magical journey across the inspiring landscape of the performing arts and became so popular that most performances were sold out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|2 hr
|Jace
|150
|Lack of education leads to lost dreams, low inc...
|22 hr
|red blood relative
|195
|Sexual Abuse Lawsuit: Federal court dismisses c...
|Thu
|Alank
|50
|Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06)
|Wed
|kala
|2,275
|Gay, Halifax-trained violinist seeks to 'finall...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|Apr 22
|I_know_better_now
|2
|The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend...
|Apr 22
|Cheneys Lesbian D...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC