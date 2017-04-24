Oman leisure: ROHM's great seasonal f...

Oman leisure: ROHM's great seasonal final

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: Times of Oman

Sailing Through Time, a new production themed on travels across lands of the ancient world, at the ROHM on May 19 and 20. Sailing Through Time, a new production themed on travels across lands of the ancient world, at the ROHM on May 19 and 20. The Royal Opera House Muscat will bring the fabulous 2016-17 season to an end in the month of May with an exotic opera and a spectacular musical show. The Season has taken audiences on a magical journey across the inspiring landscape of the performing arts and became so popular that most performances were sold out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ... 2 hr Jace 150
News Lack of education leads to lost dreams, low inc... 22 hr red blood relative 195
News Sexual Abuse Lawsuit: Federal court dismisses c... Thu Alank 50
News Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06) Wed kala 2,275
News Gay, Halifax-trained violinist seeks to 'finall... Apr 25 Xstain Mullah Aroma 1
News The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th... Apr 22 I_know_better_now 2
News The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend... Apr 22 Cheneys Lesbian D... 3
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,113 • Total comments across all topics: 280,642,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC