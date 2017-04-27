Musicambia Gala at Dimmena Center for...

Musicambia Gala at Dimmena Center for Classical Music

Musicambia has just announced that their annual gala will take place at the Dimenna Center for Classical Music on Friday, May 26th.This year's gala will feature performances by a few former students from our Musicambia at Sing Sing Program as well as members of our esteemed faculty . Doors will open at 7pm at musical performances will run throughout the evening until 10:30.

Chicago, IL

