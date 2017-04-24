Music and revision: two peas in a pod? - Serena Roberts Lawson, Ursuline Academy Ilford
The enjoyment of music and the often daunting task of revision are generally considered to juxtapose each other but it has been long debated whether listening to music improves productivity and test results. The Mozart Effect is the frontrunner of research regarding this particular topic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Local London.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sexual Abuse Lawsuit: Federal court dismisses c...
|12 min
|GreatSouthbay4040
|68
|For the First Time, Russia Ranked Among Worst V...
|3 hr
|Cujo
|18
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|7 hr
|jace
|168
|Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06)
|Sat
|TempleMicrowave
|2,276
|Lack of education leads to lost dreams, low inc...
|Apr 28
|red blood relative
|195
|Gay, Halifax-trained violinist seeks to 'finall...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|Apr 22
|I_know_better_now
|2
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC