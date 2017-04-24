Joe McElderry is Joseph

To be totally honest, this show is bonkers. Who could have believed that the story of Joseph and his biblical tale of sibling jealousy and betrayal could be retold with the inclusion of cowboys, Elvis and inflatable sheep ? However, combining the genius of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice and Bill Kenwright , it's no surprise that Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has been wowing audiences and receiving 5 star reviews for so many years.

