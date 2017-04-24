Good news for book worms as paper book sales rise
EVER since ebooks arrived on the scene, doom-mongers have been predicting that a paperless future is just around the corner. But there is good news for bookworms everywhere after new figures showed sales of paper books jumped by two per cent last year while their electronic cousins failed to fly off the shelves.
