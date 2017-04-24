Discovery Orchestra makes classical a...

Discovery Orchestra makes classical accessible and enjoyable for all

During a visit to an elementary school last year, Discovery Orchestra Artistic Director George Marriner Maull started and ended his lesson by playing five minutes of Handel's "Music for the Royal Fireworks." In between, he gave his lesson, introducing the students to concepts like beat, meter and cadence and highlighting the variations in sounds each orchestral instruments can produce.

