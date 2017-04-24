Discovery Orchestra makes classical accessible and enjoyable for all
During a visit to an elementary school last year, Discovery Orchestra Artistic Director George Marriner Maull started and ended his lesson by playing five minutes of Handel's "Music for the Royal Fireworks." In between, he gave his lesson, introducing the students to concepts like beat, meter and cadence and highlighting the variations in sounds each orchestral instruments can produce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|2 hr
|Jace
|150
|Lack of education leads to lost dreams, low inc...
|22 hr
|red blood relative
|195
|Sexual Abuse Lawsuit: Federal court dismisses c...
|Thu
|Alank
|50
|Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06)
|Wed
|kala
|2,275
|Gay, Halifax-trained violinist seeks to 'finall...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|Apr 22
|I_know_better_now
|2
|The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend...
|Apr 22
|Cheneys Lesbian D...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC