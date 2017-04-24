Cypress Hill might just collaborate with the London Symphony...

The London Symphony Orchestra has said it would be keen to play Cypress Hill's hit Insane In The Brain in a collaboration with the hip hop artists - 21 years after the two groups appeared on an episode of The Simpsons. The contrasting musical ensembles featured in a 1996 episode of the animated show, in which Homer joins the fictional travelling music festival Hullabalooza and a roadie asks the travelling bands if any of them have hired the London Symphony Orchestra.

