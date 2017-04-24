Conductor Sir Thomas Beecham on his 70th Birthday
English conductor Sir Thomas Beecham conducts the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, during a rehearsal for a recital, at the Royal Albert hall, on Nov. 1, 1945. "I don't feel seventy and I never shall," Sir Thomas Beecham declares in this 1948 birthday tribute.
