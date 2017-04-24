Conductor Sir Thomas Beecham on his 7...

Conductor Sir Thomas Beecham on his 70th Birthday

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WNYC-AM New York

English conductor Sir Thomas Beecham conducts the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, during a rehearsal for a recital, at the Royal Albert hall, on Nov. 1, 1945. "I don't feel seventy and I never shall," Sir Thomas Beecham declares in this 1948 birthday tribute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News For the First Time, Russia Ranked Among Worst V... 53 min CIA Free 8
News Sexual Abuse Lawsuit: Federal court dismisses c... 5 hr Matt9969 51
News Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ... 20 hr red blood relative 160
News Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06) Sat TempleMicrowave 2,276
News Lack of education leads to lost dreams, low inc... Fri red blood relative 195
News Gay, Halifax-trained violinist seeks to 'finall... Apr 25 Xstain Mullah Aroma 1
News The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th... Apr 22 I_know_better_now 2
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,486 • Total comments across all topics: 280,672,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC