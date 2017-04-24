Classical Music News - Quatuor Arod

Quatuor Arod , one of the leading lights of the young generation of string quartets, has signed to Erato. Founded in 2013, with all four members in their early twenties, the Paris-based ensemble has already captivated chamber music lovers in concerts at such prestigious venues as the Auditorium of the Louvre in Paris and the Verbier Festival in Switzerland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Music and Vision Daily.