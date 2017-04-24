Classical Music News - Quatuor Arod
Quatuor Arod , one of the leading lights of the young generation of string quartets, has signed to Erato. Founded in 2013, with all four members in their early twenties, the Paris-based ensemble has already captivated chamber music lovers in concerts at such prestigious venues as the Auditorium of the Louvre in Paris and the Verbier Festival in Switzerland.
