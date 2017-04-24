Classical Music News - Quatuor Arod

Classical Music News - Quatuor Arod

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Music and Vision Daily

Quatuor Arod , one of the leading lights of the young generation of string quartets, has signed to Erato. Founded in 2013, with all four members in their early twenties, the Paris-based ensemble has already captivated chamber music lovers in concerts at such prestigious venues as the Auditorium of the Louvre in Paris and the Verbier Festival in Switzerland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Music and Vision Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ... 2 hr Jace 150
News Lack of education leads to lost dreams, low inc... 22 hr red blood relative 195
News Sexual Abuse Lawsuit: Federal court dismisses c... Thu Alank 50
News Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06) Wed kala 2,275
News Gay, Halifax-trained violinist seeks to 'finall... Apr 25 Xstain Mullah Aroma 1
News The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th... Apr 22 I_know_better_now 2
News The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend... Apr 22 Cheneys Lesbian D... 3
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,113 • Total comments across all topics: 280,642,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC