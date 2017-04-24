Classical Music News - Blumental Festival
Since 1999 the annual Felicja Blumental International Music Festival has played an important role in making our musical scene ever interesting and alive. Although Tel Aviv has always been well known for its classical music activities, it never before had a classical music festival that combines, in one intense and exciting week, chamber, orchestral and vocal music, as well as films, plays and folk music.
