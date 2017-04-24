Classical Music News - Blumental Fest...

Classical Music News - Blumental Festival

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Music and Vision Daily

Since 1999 the annual Felicja Blumental International Music Festival has played an important role in making our musical scene ever interesting and alive. Although Tel Aviv has always been well known for its classical music activities, it never before had a classical music festival that combines, in one intense and exciting week, chamber, orchestral and vocal music, as well as films, plays and folk music.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Music and Vision Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News For the First Time, Russia Ranked Among Worst V... 54 min HopeReigns 4
News Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ... 2 hr red blood relative 160
News Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06) 6 hr TempleMicrowave 2,276
News Lack of education leads to lost dreams, low inc... Fri red blood relative 195
News Sexual Abuse Lawsuit: Federal court dismisses c... Thu Alank 50
News Gay, Halifax-trained violinist seeks to 'finall... Apr 25 Xstain Mullah Aroma 1
News The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th... Apr 22 I_know_better_now 2
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,420 • Total comments across all topics: 280,654,647

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC