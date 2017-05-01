Classical Indian music coming to UVic
Society for Indian Classical Arts is presenting "Enchanting Melodies of Sitar and Tabla", a Hindustani classical music concert by Pandit Kushal Das and Pandit Ramdas Palsule. Photo submitted Society for Indian Classical Arts is presenting "Enchanting Melodies of Sitar and Tabla", a Hindustani classical music concert by Pandit Kushal Das and Pandit Ramdas Palsule.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sexual Abuse Lawsuit: Federal court dismisses c...
|3 hr
|GreatSouthbay4040
|68
|For the First Time, Russia Ranked Among Worst V...
|7 hr
|Cujo
|18
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|11 hr
|jace
|168
|Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06)
|Apr 29
|TempleMicrowave
|2,276
|Lack of education leads to lost dreams, low inc...
|Apr 28
|red blood relative
|195
|Gay, Halifax-trained violinist seeks to 'finall...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|Apr 22
|I_know_better_now
|2
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC