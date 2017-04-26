BWW Exclusive: Sondheim Knocks Riedel's Reporting; Says His New Musical Was Never Called BUNUEL
Stephen Sondheim says his new musical with David Ives was never called ''Buuel,'' and he criticized Michael Riedel 's ''misreporting'' of the title in the New York Post last fall. In November , Riedel reported that ''the buzz was terrific'' on The Public Theater 's workshop of Sondheim's latest project, which is based on two Luis Buuel films: ''The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie'' and ''The Exterminating Angel'' .
