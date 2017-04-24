Audio porn
That is my 1970s vintage Technics stylus pressure gauge being used today. This beautifully engineered strain gauge measures stylus pressure accurate to 0.1 grams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at On An Overgrown Path.
Comments
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|2 hr
|Jace
|150
|Lack of education leads to lost dreams, low inc...
|22 hr
|red blood relative
|195
|Sexual Abuse Lawsuit: Federal court dismisses c...
|Thu
|Alank
|50
|Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06)
|Wed
|kala
|2,275
|Gay, Halifax-trained violinist seeks to 'finall...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|Apr 22
|I_know_better_now
|2
|The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend...
|Apr 22
|Cheneys Lesbian D...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC