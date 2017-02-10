Woman wearing anti-Trump sign barred from Lincoln Center6 min ago
A woman is claiming she was barred from attending a performance at New York City's Lincoln Center because she wouldn't remove an anti-Trump sign affixed to the back of her jacket. Jenny Heinz, a longtime Metropolitan Opera and New York Philharmonic subscriber, told The New York Times that it happened this month at David Geffen Hall when she went to see the Budapest Festival Orchestra.
