Wind Ensemble to perform at Lander on March 2

The community is invited to a free concert featuring Lander's Wind Ensemble on Thursday, March 2, beginning at 8 p.m. in the Abney Cultural Center Auditorium. Musicians will perform selections by American composers Alfred Reed, Clifton Williams and John Philip Sousa; Australian-born composer Percy Grainger; Czech composer Julius Fucik; German composer Richard Wagner; and Russian composer Alexander Scriabin.

