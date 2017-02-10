William Dart reviews the latest classical CDs

During the years, the soprano's fine performances of Richard Strauss, Handel and Dutilleux sit alongside lacklustre excursions to the other side of the musical tracks including the 2010 album, Dark Hope , where she tackled rock songs by the likes of Muse and Arcade Fire. Yet, in 2015, she combined courage and style, joining Emerson String Quartet for Alban Berg's Lyric Suite , the perfect vehicle for a voice that conductor Georg Solti once likened to double cream.

