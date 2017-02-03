Vancouver Chamber Choir and Bergmann Duo perform in Langley
The internationally-renowned Vancouver Chamber Choir will be performing the masterworks of Brahms with the Bergmann Duo at Langley Community Music School on Saturday, Feb.18. This all-Brahms concert will feature many works, such as the Five Songs Opus 104, his masterwork Ein Deutsches Requiem, and a selection of some of his most well known four-hand pieces, the Hungarian Dances.
