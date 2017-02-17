Trio of choirs perform in Seasons of Life + Landscape
On Friday, Feb. 24, Trinity Western University's School of the Arts, Media + Culture is presenting " Season of Life + Landscape ," an evening of choral performances by the TWU Chamber Choir, the Canadian Chamber Choir and Vancouver Chamber Choir. The choirs will present a range of works, from Brahms to local composers Jocelyn Morlock, Jon Washburn, Larry Nickel and TWU's own Dr. David Squires.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Langley Times.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex...
|1 hr
|wow
|83
|Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12)
|15 hr
|True Christian wi...
|128
|Jehovah's Witness dies after refusing blood tra... (Feb '10)
|Fri
|True Christian wi...
|535
|Betsy DeVos' Code Words for Creationism Offshoo...
|Thu
|scientia potentia...
|1
|Jolan Petrovics (Sep '13)
|Thu
|Heidi petrovics
|21
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb 14
|Aneirin
|8
|Woman gets bag full of cash at Burger King driv... (Jan '15)
|Feb 13
|Grilledburger Phart
|40
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC