Trio of choirs perform in Seasons of Life + Landscape

On Friday, Feb. 24, Trinity Western University's School of the Arts, Media + Culture is presenting " Season of Life + Landscape ," an evening of choral performances by the TWU Chamber Choir, the Canadian Chamber Choir and Vancouver Chamber Choir. The choirs will present a range of works, from Brahms to local composers Jocelyn Morlock, Jon Washburn, Larry Nickel and TWU's own Dr. David Squires.

