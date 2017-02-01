Treat kids to live classical music on Family Day
From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on BC Family Day, the musical ensemble of Mark Beaty and Calvin Dyck of The Vancouver Island Symphony will include instrument demonstrations, duets of classical, fiddling, and movie music, animal sing-a-long songs, clapping and rhythms, and the opportunity to interact and meet the musicians. From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on BC Family Day, the musical ensemble of Mark Beaty and Calvin Dyck of The Vancouver Island Symphony will include instrument demonstrations, duets of classical, fiddling, and movie music, animal sing-a-long songs, clapping and rhythms, and the opportunity to interact and meet the musicians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Richmond News.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witness dies after refusing blood tra... (Feb '10)
|4 hr
|Veritas 69
|462
|Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6...
|Jan 16
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|28
|'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16)
|Jan 16
|Jake999
|1,515
|Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16)
|Jan 13
|seismos
|7
|Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs
|Jan 13
|Pray for polluters
|1
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan 13
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|Concert to mark director's 20th year with Susse...
|Jan 7
|Amy Lynn Petrie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC