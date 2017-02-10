Tolly Club hosts JUNCTION- Jazz & Classical

Kolkata, Feb 11 : Santoor legend Pdt Tarun Bhattacharya teamed up with internationally acclaimed Saxophonist George Brooks in a fascinating concert at the historical Tollygunge Club Ltd on recently in a program entitled JUNCTION- Jazz & Classical also featuring famed music composer Joy Sarkar on Guitar and Tabla virtuoso Shubhankar Banerjee.

