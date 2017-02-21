Timothy Malcolm: Streaming services arena t very helpful to classical music fans
That's what the “duh, come on guys” girl voicing the Spotify commercial told me recently while listening to the streaming service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poor Education Leads To Lost Dreams And Low Inc...
|23 hr
|Jace
|3
|Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16)
|Fri
|devlin
|17
|Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12)
|Thu
|RedhorseWoman
|219
|21 Best Things to Do in Houston This Week: An A...
|Feb 22
|BestPharrtz
|1
|Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06)
|Feb 22
|Spike
|96
|Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex...
|Feb 21
|FH Chandler
|93
|Jehovah's Witness dies after refusing blood tra... (Feb '10)
|Feb 17
|True Christian wi...
|535
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC