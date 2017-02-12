Thomas Ad s and the L.A. Phil find li...

Thomas Ad s and the L.A. Phil find life in the Dance of Death

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Composer Thomas Ads conducts the Los Angeles Philharmonic on Friday night at Walt Disney Concert Hall. Thomas Ads was a dazzling composer in his 20s .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman gets bag full of cash at Burger King driv... (Jan '15) 3 hr Grilledburger Phart 40
News Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12) 7 hr interested 110
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Sun True Christian wi... 3
News Geffen Records Signs New Artist: Pope Benedict XVI (Jul '09) Sat Phart Piously 33
News Jehovah's Witness dies after refusing blood tra... (Feb '10) Feb 11 whatley 531
News Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex... Feb 9 True Christian wi... 5
News Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service Feb 3 True Christian wi... 424
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,264 • Total comments across all topics: 278,843,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC