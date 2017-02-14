The Olympianist, Anthony Hewitt.

THE international star, Ian Bostridge, joins the finest period instrumentalists and singers of Armonico Consort to bring Bach's masterpiece, the St Matthew Passion, to life in a four venue tour which takes in Malvern. Bach's offering has been described as a work of genius, combining the most perfectly formed recitative with his most beautiful arias and will ensure the St Matthew Passion reflects on the emotional drama from the story of the Passion of Christ.

