The Heavy Hitters of Classical
The classics make an exciting return to the performing arts center this weekend as the Amarillo Symphony takes on the heavy hitters. Anne-Marie McDermott plays Mozart Friday and Saturday, February 24 and 25, 2017 7:30 p.m. Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts Jacomo Bairos, conductor Anne-Marie McDermott, piano HAYDN Symphony No.
