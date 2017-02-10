The Five Irish Tenors to charm the au...

The Five Irish Tenors to charm the audience

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Village Life

The Five Irish Tenors will perform "Salute To Ireland" on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. and "Voices of Ireland" Wednesday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Harris Center for the Arts. Photo by Keith Dixon Following in the footsteps of the great John McCormack, these five exquisitely trained singers - David Martin, Morgan Crowly, CiarA n Kelly, George Hutton and Alan Leech - fuse Irish wit and boisterous charm, with lyricism, dramatic flair and operatic style to bring a unique Irish tenor concert experience to Stage One at Harris Center for the Arts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Village Life.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lack of education leads to lost dreams, low inc... 37 min DR SOS 54
News Poor Education Leads To Lost Dreams And Low Inc... 39 min DR SOS 23
News Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex... Sat Jace 95
News Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16) Feb 24 devlin 17
News Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12) Feb 23 RedhorseWoman 219
News 21 Best Things to Do in Houston This Week: An A... Feb 22 BestPharrtz 1
News Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06) Feb 22 Spike 96
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,718 • Total comments across all topics: 279,188,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC