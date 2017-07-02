The Caged Bird
In 1933 Florence B Price made music history as the first African-American woman to have her music performed by a major symphony orchestra when the Chicago Symphony premiered her Symphony in E minor at the 1933 World's Fair. She composed songs for the great singer Marian Anderson who sang Price's music at her legendary at the Lincoln Memorial performance in 1939 - a watershed moment in civil rights history.
