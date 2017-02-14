Telekom presents Andrea Bocelli World...

Telekom presents Andrea Bocelli World Tour 2017 in Romania

Andreea Bocelli in two extraordinary concerts that he will perform in Bucharest, Piata Constitutiei -22nd of June, respectively in Cluj-Napoca, on Cluj Arena -25th of June. Andrea Bocelli was the image of the international Telekom campaign which ran in 12 countries last summer, speaking with sensitivity about people and the permanent connection to the most important things in life, that Telekom network offers.

