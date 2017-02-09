Symphony tweaks Mahler piece

Shirley Young , chair of the US-China Cultural Institute; Tang Muhai , conductor of the Beijing Symphony Orchestra performance; Meng Haidong , BSO vice-president; Wang Liang , principal oboe at the New York Philharmonic; and filmmaker Jason Starr at Washington's Kennedy Center on Monday. YUAN YUAN / FOR CHINA DAILY A three-day-long Chinese New Year celebration at the Kennedy Center in Washington culminated Monday night with Tang Muhai, the only Grammy Award-winning Chinese conductor, leading the Beijing Symphony Orchestra in a special program.

