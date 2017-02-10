Sydney Symphony Orchestra review: Nigel Westlake conjures up spirit of the wild
Nigel Westlake wrote his new oboe concerto, Spirit of the Wild , after a trip with politician/environmentalist Bob Brown to Bathurst Harbour in the southwest Tasmanian wilderness. The solo oboe becomes the embodiment of that spirit and Sydney Symphony oboist Diana Doherty played it like an incarnation of an exotic woodland bird, a mercurial animal of alert and sometimes savage energy, and force of creation all in one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lack of education leads to lost dreams, low inc...
|2 hr
|Jace
|45
|Poor Education Leads To Lost Dreams And Low Inc...
|9 hr
|Jace
|18
|Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex...
|Sat
|Jace
|95
|Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16)
|Feb 24
|devlin
|17
|Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12)
|Feb 23
|RedhorseWoman
|219
|21 Best Things to Do in Houston This Week: An A...
|Feb 22
|BestPharrtz
|1
|Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06)
|Feb 22
|Spike
|96
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC