Sydney Symphony Orchestra review: Nigel Westlake conjures up spirit of the wild

Nigel Westlake wrote his new oboe concerto, Spirit of the Wild , after a trip with politician/environmentalist Bob Brown to Bathurst Harbour in the southwest Tasmanian wilderness. The solo oboe becomes the embodiment of that spirit and Sydney Symphony oboist Diana Doherty played it like an incarnation of an exotic woodland bird, a mercurial animal of alert and sometimes savage energy, and force of creation all in one.

