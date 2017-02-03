Students on North Charleston bus arre...

Students on North Charleston bus arrested in tussle with police

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

This video presumably shot by a fellow student shows students being arrested Feb. 16, 2017, after their bus driver contacted police because of what she said was disruptive behavior. The video contained no audio when shared with The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12) 6 hr True Christian wi... 128
News Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex... 7 hr Spike 80
News Jehovah's Witness dies after refusing blood tra... (Feb '10) 19 hr True Christian wi... 535
News Betsy DeVos' Code Words for Creationism Offshoo... Thu scientia potentia... 1
News Jolan Petrovics (Sep '13) Thu Heidi petrovics 21
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb 14 Aneirin 8
News Woman gets bag full of cash at Burger King driv... (Jan '15) Feb 13 Grilledburger Phart 40
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,533 • Total comments across all topics: 278,959,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC