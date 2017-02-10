Stourbridge pianist to perform at next Local & Live concert
STOURBRIDGE pianist Matthew Davies will be performing Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 4 at St James's Church in Wollaston next month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stourbridgenews.co.uk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12)
|4 min
|Pessimistic1
|178
|Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06)
|1 hr
|Alank
|93
|Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|Pessimistic1
|11
|Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex...
|10 hr
|FH Chandler
|93
|Jehovah's Witness dies after refusing blood tra... (Feb '10)
|Feb 17
|True Christian wi...
|535
|Betsy DeVos' Code Words for Creationism Offshoo...
|Feb 16
|scientia potentia...
|1
|Jolan Petrovics (Sep '13)
|Feb 16
|Heidi petrovics
|21
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC