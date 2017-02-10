Spokane Symphony bridges classical an...

Spokane Symphony bridges classical and contemporary on upcoming...

The Spokane Symphony performs as many timeless classics as it does 21st century curios, and this weekend's Classics concert further bridges the divide between contemporary and classical. The upcoming program features two of P.I. Tchaikovsky's Shakespearean tone poems from the late 1800s alongside a prominent cello concerto that's only a few years old.

