Sono Luminus Releases Nordic Affect's Raindamage from Nordic Affect

Sono Luminus announces the February 24, 2017 worldwide release of Raindamage, the follow-up album from Icelandic ensemble Nordic Affect to 2015's Clockworking, which was featured on NPR's Songs We Love and Q2 Music, and in various best-of-the-year lists, including Steve Smith's Night After Night, The Chicago Reader, and The New Yorker. Raindamage was recorded at composer and producer Valgeir Sigursson's Greenhouse Studios in Reykjavk, after Nordic Affect performed his work and other work featured on this album at Roni Horn's Library of Water in Iceland as part of the Reykjavk Arts Festival in 2014.

