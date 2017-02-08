Sono Luminus Releases Nordic Affect's Raindamage from Nordic Affect
Sono Luminus announces the February 24, 2017 worldwide release of Raindamage, the follow-up album from Icelandic ensemble Nordic Affect to 2015's Clockworking, which was featured on NPR's Songs We Love and Q2 Music, and in various best-of-the-year lists, including Steve Smith's Night After Night, The Chicago Reader, and The New Yorker. Raindamage was recorded at composer and producer Valgeir Sigursson's Greenhouse Studios in Reykjavk, after Nordic Affect performed his work and other work featured on this album at Roni Horn's Library of Water in Iceland as part of the Reykjavk Arts Festival in 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witness dies after refusing blood tra... (Feb '10)
|9 hr
|God is Always Right
|525
|Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex...
|11 hr
|RedhorseWoman
|4
|Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service
|Feb 3
|True Christian wi...
|424
|Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6...
|Jan 16
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|28
|'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16)
|Jan 16
|Jake999
|1,515
|Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16)
|Jan 13
|seismos
|7
|Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs
|Jan 13
|Pray for polluters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC