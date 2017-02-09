Solano Symphony promises fun spin on classical music

Youth and classical music that doesn't take itself too seriously will be celebrated during the Solano Symphony Orchestra's annual Salute to Music concerts in February. The first performance will be at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Downtown Theatre, 1035 Texas St., Fairfield; the second at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre, 1010 Ulatis Drive, Vacaville.

