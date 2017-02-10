School of Rock - the Musical Extended...

School of Rock - the Musical Extended Booking In West End For a Third Time To January 2018

For a third time since its West End premiere Andrew Lloyd Webber 's production of School of Rock - The Musical today announces a further booking extension with tickets now available to 14 January 2018. Acclaimed by audiences and critics alike, the record breaking West End production of School of Rock - The Musical opened to rave reviews in November 2016.

