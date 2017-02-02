SBCO Releases Music Study Results on Cognitive Benefits of Classical Music

Live classical music performances offer greater therapeutic value for individuals suffering cognitive or neurological impairment than do classical music recordings, according to the results of an innovative study recently undertaken by the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra . Titled "Classical Connections," the effort involved chamber music performances for elderly dementia patients by SBCO musicians over a four-week period at Santa Barbara's Friendship Center Adult Day Care, a project collaborator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.