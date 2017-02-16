Renowned cellist Julian Lloyd Webber ...

Renowned cellist Julian Lloyd Webber praises Stafford school talent

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Staffordshire Newsletter

A WORLD renowned cellist has applauded budding musicians at a Stafford school who were in the spotlight to showcase their talent. Julian Lloyd Webber, composer and principal of Birmingham Conservatoire, delighted two aspiring singers when he awarded them top marks in the junior and senior sections of Stafford Grammar School's music festival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Staffordshire Newsletter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex... 36 min red blood relative 71
News Jehovah's Witness dies after refusing blood tra... (Feb '10) 1 hr Alex 533
News Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12) 3 hr interested 119
News Betsy DeVos' Code Words for Creationism Offshoo... 11 hr scientia potentia... 1
News Jolan Petrovics (Sep '13) 12 hr Heidi petrovics 21
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb 14 Aneirin 8
News Woman gets bag full of cash at Burger King driv... (Jan '15) Feb 13 Grilledburger Phart 40
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,803 • Total comments across all topics: 278,931,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC