Renowned cellist Julian Lloyd Webber praises Stafford school talent
A WORLD renowned cellist has applauded budding musicians at a Stafford school who were in the spotlight to showcase their talent. Julian Lloyd Webber, composer and principal of Birmingham Conservatoire, delighted two aspiring singers when he awarded them top marks in the junior and senior sections of Stafford Grammar School's music festival.
