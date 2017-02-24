Ravinia unveils plans for interactive museum with classical bent
Ravinia Festival hopes to have two major park improvements ready for concert-goers during the 2018 and 2019 summer seasons, including an interactive museum with a classical bent. The Highland Park concert venue is proposing to add the experiential exhibit space, known as the Ravinia Music Box, for the 2019 season.
