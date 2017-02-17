Popular orchestra to delight classical music fans with show in church
Since 1990 the group has helped nurture and develop some of the brightest young talents, and they've performed with exceptional musicians and conductors. Gordon Stowell, chairman of the orchestra, has been leading the group for three years and been playing the clarinet for more than 50. He said: "A few of us have been there for the whole 27 years but lots of different people come in and out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Braintree and Witham Times.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex...
|3 min
|1919 unscriptural
|89
|Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12)
|2 hr
|Bill
|129
|Jehovah's Witness dies after refusing blood tra... (Feb '10)
|Fri
|True Christian wi...
|535
|Betsy DeVos' Code Words for Creationism Offshoo...
|Thu
|scientia potentia...
|1
|Jolan Petrovics (Sep '13)
|Thu
|Heidi petrovics
|21
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb 14
|Aneirin
|8
|Woman gets bag full of cash at Burger King driv... (Jan '15)
|Feb 13
|Grilledburger Phart
|40
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC