Pinchas Zukerman plays Mozart, Beetho...

Pinchas Zukerman plays Mozart, Beethoven and Brahms for Chamber Music San Francisco

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Contra Costa Times

Since the month of February is likely to evoke thoughts of love, blossoms and the oncoming springtime, it seems an ideal time to focus on an especially enduring love story - a marvelous musician and his beloved violin. The Bay Area will be fortunate to host some special Chamber Music San Francisco concerts showcasing one of the world's most acclaimed violinists, Israeli-born Pinchas Zukerman and his Guarneri del Gesu violin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12) 1 hr red blood relative 212
News 21 Best Things to Do in Houston This Week: An A... 17 hr BestPharrtz 1
News Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06) 19 hr Spike 96
News Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16) Tue Pessimistic1 13
News Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex... Tue FH Chandler 93
News Jehovah's Witness dies after refusing blood tra... (Feb '10) Feb 17 True Christian wi... 535
News Betsy DeVos' Code Words for Creationism Offshoo... Feb 16 scientia potentia... 1
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,574 • Total comments across all topics: 279,078,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC