Photo Flash: Ballet Philippines' New Staging of Swan Lake, Now Thru 3/5

22 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Ballet Philippines , the country's flagship classical and contemporary dance company, stages Tchaikovsky's best-loved ballet SWAN LAKE anew at the Cultural Center of the Philippines' Main Theatre now through March 5, 2017. This new production marks the 140th anniversary of the show's premiere.

