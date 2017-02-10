Pasadena Symphony promises concert of big, bold Romantic works

One of the intriguing subplots to the movie “La La Land,” a wonderful homage to the great Hollywood musicals of the post-World War II era that was nominated this year for 14 Academy Awards, was the tension in the discussion between Sebastian, who sees jazz music as a pure form rooted in the past, and his one-time roommate, Keith, who thinks jazz will die if it doesn't move into the future. That's a dilemma with which classical music has wrestled throughout much of its existence, but perhaps no more so than in the last half century.

