Pacific Symphony Presents Chamber Music By South American Composers, 2/26
Everyone's favorite music caf is serving up hot, peppery rhythms, when Pacific Symphony's Caf Ludwig spices up Sunday with music by the most significant composers south of the border. Among them is Brazil's hroughout his career mined the rich, exotic sound world of his native country's folk music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witness dies after refusing blood tra... (Feb '10)
|15 min
|pcloadletter
|474
|Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service
|Fri
|True Christian wi...
|424
|Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6...
|Jan 16
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|28
|'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16)
|Jan 16
|Jake999
|1,515
|Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16)
|Jan 13
|seismos
|7
|Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs
|Jan 13
|Pray for polluters
|1
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan 13
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC