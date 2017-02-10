Pacific Symphony Announces 2017-2018 Classical Season

Music Director Carl St.Clair and Pacific Symphony announce the 2017-18 Hal and Jeanette Segerstrom Family Foundation Classical Series and special events. It's a particularly significant "season of firsts," beginning with the 39-year-old orchestra's very exciting and much anticipated debut at Carnegie Hall -one of the most prestigious venues in the world-to perform a concert featuring one of today's pre-eminent composers, Philip Glass .

