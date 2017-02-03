Otto Tausk appointed new director of the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra
He will replace Maestro Bramwell Tovey, who has been music director since 2000. Tovey will remain with the orchestra as music director emeritus once Tausk takes over.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witness dies after refusing blood tra... (Feb '10)
|5 hr
|Veritas 69
|472
|Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service
|11 hr
|True Christian wi...
|424
|Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6...
|Jan 16
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|28
|'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16)
|Jan 16
|Jake999
|1,515
|Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16)
|Jan 13
|seismos
|7
|Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs
|Jan 13
|Pray for polluters
|1
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan 13
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC