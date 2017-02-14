Other Minds pays homage to the late Lou Harrison
It's hard to believe that Lou Harrison would have turned 100 this year. With his adventurous, ebulliently melodic music, he always seemed forever young.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex...
|27 min
|ukguy61
|21
|Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12)
|12 hr
|Great lover
|114
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|14 hr
|Aneirin
|8
|Woman gets bag full of cash at Burger King driv... (Jan '15)
|Mon
|Grilledburger Phart
|40
|Geffen Records Signs New Artist: Pope Benedict XVI (Jul '09)
|Feb 11
|Phart Piously
|33
|Jehovah's Witness dies after refusing blood tra... (Feb '10)
|Feb 11
|whatley
|531
|Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service
|Feb 3
|True Christian wi...
|424
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC